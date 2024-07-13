Hamas: Israeli claims about targeting movement leaders are false

2024-07-13 | 07:29
Hamas: Israeli claims about targeting movement leaders are false
Hamas: Israeli claims about targeting movement leaders are false

The Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) said in a statement that Israel's claims of targeting the movement's leaders in an airstrike on Gaza on Saturday are "false."

It added, "This is not the first time the occupation has claimed to target Palestinian leaders, and it has been proven false later... These false claims are only to cover up the scale of the horrific massacre."

The health ministry in the sector said the airstrike targeting the southern city of Khan Younis resulted in the death of at least 71 Palestinians and the injury of 289 others, while the Israeli army said it targeted the military wing commander of Hamas, Mohammed Deif.

Gaza's war death toll rises to 38,443: Health Ministry
Gaza health ministry says at least 71 dead in camp strike
