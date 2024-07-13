Axios quoting an Israeli official: We did not inform the United States of the attack on Khan Yunis

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-13 | 11:49
Axios quoting an Israeli official: We did not inform the United States of the attack on Khan Yunis
0min
Axios quoting an Israeli official: We did not inform the United States of the attack on Khan Yunis

Axios reported on Saturday that Israel did not inform the United States before attacking Khan Yunis, according to an Israeli official.
