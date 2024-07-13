News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
24
o
Keserwan
28
o
Metn
28
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
North
30
o
South
27
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Event
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
24
o
Keserwan
28
o
Metn
28
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
North
30
o
South
27
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Axios quoting an Israeli official: We did not inform the United States of the attack on Khan Yunis
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-13 | 11:49
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Axios quoting an Israeli official: We did not inform the United States of the attack on Khan Yunis
Axios reported on Saturday that Israel did not inform the United States before attacking Khan Yunis, according to an Israeli official.
Israel Gaza War Updates
World News
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Axios
Israel
United States
Attack
Khan Yunis
Gaza
Next
Hamas-run Gaza health ministry says 20 dead in camp strike
Egypt-Israel negotiations: Netanyahu's conditions on Gaza, Egypt border and prisoner exchange
Previous
Latest News
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:02
Settlement expansion: Israel approves decision of building more settlements in the West Bank
News Bulletin Reports
13:02
Settlement expansion: Israel approves decision of building more settlements in the West Bank
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:49
Khan Yunis operation: Execution process of Israel's attack
News Bulletin Reports
12:49
Khan Yunis operation: Execution process of Israel's attack
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:45
Israel targets top Hamas leader in Khan Yunis: Who is Mohammad Deif?
News Bulletin Reports
12:45
Israel targets top Hamas leader in Khan Yunis: Who is Mohammad Deif?
0
Middle East News
12:36
ISIS kills four police in clashes in eastern Iraq
Middle East News
12:36
ISIS kills four police in clashes in eastern Iraq
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:02
Settlement expansion: Israel approves decision of building more settlements in the West Bank
News Bulletin Reports
13:02
Settlement expansion: Israel approves decision of building more settlements in the West Bank
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:49
Khan Yunis operation: Execution process of Israel's attack
News Bulletin Reports
12:49
Khan Yunis operation: Execution process of Israel's attack
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:45
Israel targets top Hamas leader in Khan Yunis: Who is Mohammad Deif?
News Bulletin Reports
12:45
Israel targets top Hamas leader in Khan Yunis: Who is Mohammad Deif?
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:40
Gaza's war death toll rises to 38,443: Health Ministry
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:40
Gaza's war death toll rises to 38,443: Health Ministry
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2024-07-08
Houthis claim to target Israel's Eilat in coordination with the Islamic Resistance in Iraq
Middle East News
2024-07-08
Houthis claim to target Israel's Eilat in coordination with the Islamic Resistance in Iraq
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-09
Israel says Lebanon rockets killed two in Golan Heights
Lebanon News
2024-07-09
Israel says Lebanon rockets killed two in Golan Heights
0
Middle East News
2024-03-26
Bahrain invites Assad to participate in a meeting of the Arab League Council
Middle East News
2024-03-26
Bahrain invites Assad to participate in a meeting of the Arab League Council
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:02
Settlement expansion: Israel approves decision of building more settlements in the West Bank
News Bulletin Reports
13:02
Settlement expansion: Israel approves decision of building more settlements in the West Bank
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-11
Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict
Lebanon News
2024-07-11
Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-09
Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites
Lebanon News
2024-07-09
Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-10
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-06-10
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
0
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
04:15
Geagea: Lebanon's situation cannot wait for Gaza settlement
Lebanon News
04:15
Geagea: Lebanon's situation cannot wait for Gaza settlement
2
News Bulletin Reports
12:45
Israel targets top Hamas leader in Khan Yunis: Who is Mohammad Deif?
News Bulletin Reports
12:45
Israel targets top Hamas leader in Khan Yunis: Who is Mohammad Deif?
3
Lebanon News
04:00
Michel Helou emphasizes need for 'permanent ceasefire' and national unity on LBCI
Lebanon News
04:00
Michel Helou emphasizes need for 'permanent ceasefire' and national unity on LBCI
4
Lebanon News
06:05
UK Foreign Minister to Mikati: Expanding conflict not in anyone's interest
Lebanon News
06:05
UK Foreign Minister to Mikati: Expanding conflict not in anyone's interest
5
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:49
Axios quoting an Israeli official: We did not inform the United States of the attack on Khan Yunis
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:49
Axios quoting an Israeli official: We did not inform the United States of the attack on Khan Yunis
6
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:51
Israeli army radio: Hamas military chief targeted in Gaza strike
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:51
Israeli army radio: Hamas military chief targeted in Gaza strike
7
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:29
Hamas: Israeli claims about targeting movement leaders are false
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:29
Hamas: Israeli claims about targeting movement leaders are false
8
News Bulletin Reports
13:02
Settlement expansion: Israel approves decision of building more settlements in the West Bank
News Bulletin Reports
13:02
Settlement expansion: Israel approves decision of building more settlements in the West Bank
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More