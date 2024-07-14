Top Hamas official states military chief Mohammed Deif's 'fine' after Israeli strike

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-14 | 03:17
High views
0min
Top Hamas official states military chief Mohammed Deif's 'fine' after Israeli strike

A top Hamas official said Sunday that the group's military leader Mohammed Deif is "fine" despite an Israeli attempt to kill him in an air strike.

"Commander Mohammed Deif is well and directly overseeing" the operations of the Hamas military wing, the official told AFP. 

Israel staged a huge bombing raid on a camp for displaced in southern Gaza on Saturday that it said was an attempt to kill Deif.

AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Hamas

Palestinian

Gaza

Mohammed Deif

Health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza says war death toll at 38,584
Hamas' withdrawing from Gaza truce talks: Senior official tells AFP
