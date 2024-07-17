Guterres says: Israeli actions undermine two-state solution, accelerate settlement expansion

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres criticized Israel's policy in the occupied West Bank, affirming that it undermines the two-state solution.



In a statement during a Security Council meeting, Guterres stated that through administrative and legal steps, Israel is changing the geography of the occupied West Bank.



He added that settlement expansion is predicted to speed up due to big land seizures in strategic areas and changes to planning, land management, and governance.



He condemned Israel's imposition of sovereignty over this occupied land.



Guterres also denounced Israel's punitive steps against the Palestinian Authority, and its legalization of five outposts in the West Bank, emphasizing the need for a change in direction.