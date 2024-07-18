Health Ministry in Gaza says war death toll reached 38,848

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-18 | 05:47
High views
Health Ministry in Gaza says war death toll reached 38,848
Health Ministry in Gaza says war death toll reached 38,848

The health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza said Thursday at least 38,848 people have been killed in the war between Israel and Palestinian militants.

The toll includes 54 deaths in 24 hours, a ministry statement said, adding that 89,459 people have been wounded in the Gaza Strip since the war began when Hamas militants attacked Israel on October 7.

AFP
 
