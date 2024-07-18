Italy sends humanitarian flight with aid for Gaza

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-18 | 06:00
Italy sends humanitarian flight with aid for Gaza
2min
Italy sends humanitarian flight with aid for Gaza

Italy has sent food supplies and health equipment for the Gaza population aboard a humanitarian flight that landed in Jordan, a statement said on Thursday, as part of Rome's "Food for Gaza" initiative to help civilians there.

Aid includes over 60 tons of food, hygiene kits and sanitary equipment, along with 150 tents. The flight, which departed from the southern city of Brindisi, has landed in the Jordan capital of Amman from where the materials will be delivered to Gaza.

"With this operation we give a tangible demonstration of the attention that the Italian government is dedicating to the humanitarian situation in the Strip," Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said.

He added Italy was committed "to do everything possible to alleviate the suffering of the Palestinian population in Gaza."

The Food for Gaza initiative is led by Italy together with the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), the World Food program (WFP) and the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC).

Italy said in May it would allocate 30 million euros ($32.8 million) in the Food for Gaza plan, as it resumed funding for the United Nations' Palestinian relief organization UNRWA.


Reuters
Far-right Israeli minister 'disregards' Netanyahu in Al-Aqsa video
Health Ministry in Gaza says war death toll reached 38,848
