US Middle East envoy heads to the region for discussions on Gaza

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-18 | 12:02
US Middle East envoy heads to the region for discussions on Gaza
US Middle East envoy heads to the region for discussions on Gaza

An American official stated that US Middle East envoy Brett McGurk will travel to the region on Thursday for consultations on the conflict in Gaza. He is scheduled to visit the UAE and Jordan.

The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, did not provide further details about the planned discussions.

The United States and its allies are seeking to negotiate a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas in Gaza.

Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Middle East

US Envoy

Discussions

Gaza

Israel

War

