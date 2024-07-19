EU promises to provide $435 million to Palestinian Authority

2024-07-19 | 08:03
EU promises to provide $435 million to Palestinian Authority
EU promises to provide $435 million to Palestinian Authority

The European Commission said on Friday that it will provide the Palestinian Authority with emergency financial assistance worth 400 million euros ($435.5 million), which will be disbursed in three installments over the coming months.

The Commission added that the funds will be disbursed in three installments in the form of grants and loans during the period from July to September, depending on the progress in implementing the reform agenda of the Palestinian Authority.

Reuters
