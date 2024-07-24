Health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza says war death toll at 39,145

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-24 | 05:06
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza says war death toll at 39,145
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza says war death toll at 39,145

The health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza said Wednesday at least 39,145 people have been killed in more than nine months of war between Israel and Palestinian militants.

The toll includes 55 deaths in 24 hours, according to ministry figures, which also list 90,257 people as having been wounded in the Gaza Strip since the war began when Hamas militants attacked Israel on October 7.

AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Hamas

Gaza

Health Ministry

Death Toll

War

Israel

Palestinian Authority: Gaza war drives Palestinian budget deficit up 172%
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-14

Health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza says war death toll at 38,584

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-11

Health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza says war death toll at 38,345

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-08

Health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza says war death toll at 38,193

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-06

Health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza says war death toll 38,098

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:38

Palestinian Authority: Gaza war drives Palestinian budget deficit up 172%

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:12

Upcoming meetings in Washington: Netanyahu's visit brings focus on Gaza and hostages

LBCI
World News
13:06

UN chief welcomes China-brokered accord seeking Palestinian unity

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:48

Race Against Time: Israel's Strategic Moves Amid Hostage Crisis

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:12

Upcoming meetings in Washington: Netanyahu's visit brings focus on Gaza and hostages

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
15:46

Lebanon's rating unaffected by Fitch's decision, confirms Acting BDL Governor to LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-11

Hezbollah deputy leader says South Lebanon's sacrifices halt Israel's plans, Gaza support sets new regional standard

LBCI
World News
2024-07-14

Nepal's KP Sharma Oli new PM: Presidential official

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-07-21

Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-18

Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-11

Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-09

Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-18

Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-12

Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-10

Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-21

Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
08:43

Fitch Ratings confirms Lebanon's 'Restricted Default' status and withdraws ratings

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:29

Lebanon slams Israeli decision to classify UNRWA as terrorist organization

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
15:46

Lebanon's rating unaffected by Fitch's decision, confirms Acting BDL Governor to LBCI

LBCI
World News
08:22

Bangladesh to restore broadband internet Tuesday: Minister says

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:32

Germany says Islamist group banned on suspicion of supporting Hezbollah

LBCI
World News
11:35

July 21 hottest day ever recorded globally: EU Climate Monitor

LBCI
World News
13:49

Harris leads Trump 44% to 42% in US presidential race, Reuters/Ipsos poll uncovers: Reuters

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:33

Lebanese Forces leader Geagea discusses Resolution 1701 with UN envoy

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More