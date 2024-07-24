News
Health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza says war death toll at 39,145
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-24 | 05:06
Health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza says war death toll at 39,145
The health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza said Wednesday at least 39,145 people have been killed in more than nine months of war between Israel and Palestinian militants.
The toll includes 55 deaths in 24 hours, according to ministry figures, which also list 90,257 people as having been wounded in the Gaza Strip since the war began when Hamas militants attacked Israel on October 7.
AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Hamas
Gaza
Health Ministry
Death Toll
War
Israel
