Biden will tell Netanyahu ceasefire needed 'soon': White House

US President Joe Biden will tell Israeli Premier Benjamin Netanyahu a ceasefire in Gaza is needed "soon," the White House said, as the leaders met to discuss the country's nine-month war with Hamas militants.



"We believe that... we can achieve a deal, but it's going to require, as it always does, some leadership, some compromise, and an effort to get there.



The president will be reaffirming for Prime Minister Netanyahu that he believes we need to get there, and we need to get there soon," White House national security spokesman John Kirby told reporters.



AFP