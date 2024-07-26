Leaders of Australia, New Zealand, and Canada call for immediate ceasefire in Gaza

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-26 | 03:23
High views
Leaders of Australia, New Zealand, and Canada call for immediate ceasefire in Gaza
Leaders of Australia, New Zealand, and Canada call for immediate ceasefire in Gaza

The leaders of Australia, New Zealand, and Canada called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza in a joint statement on Friday.

"An immediate ceasefire is needed desperately," the statement said. "Civilians must be protected, and a sustained increase in the flow of assistance throughout Gaza is needed to address the humanitarian situation."

Reuters
 
Israel Gaza War Updates 

World News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Australia

New Zealand

Canada

Ceasefire

Gaza

