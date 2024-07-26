News
Leaders of Australia, New Zealand, and Canada call for immediate ceasefire in Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-26 | 03:23
Leaders of Australia, New Zealand, and Canada call for immediate ceasefire in Gaza
The leaders of Australia, New Zealand, and Canada called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza in a joint statement on Friday.
"An immediate ceasefire is needed desperately," the statement said. "Civilians must be protected, and a sustained increase in the flow of assistance throughout Gaza is needed to address the humanitarian situation."
Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates
World News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Australia
New Zealand
Canada
Ceasefire
Gaza
Next
WFP warns of escalating crisis in Gaza, reduces rations amid limited supplies
Hamas leader in West Bank dies in Israeli custody
Previous
