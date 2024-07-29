Hamas says Netanyahu added new conditions, demands to US ceasefire proposal

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-29 | 09:52
High views
0min
Hamas said in a statement on Monday that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had added new conditions and demands to a US ceasefire proposal.

The group said the Israeli ceasefire response showed that Netanyahu was stalling to avoid reaching an agreement.

Reuters
 
