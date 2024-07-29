News
Beirut
32
o
Bekaa
37
o
Keserwan
33
o
Metn
33
o
Mount Lebanon
30
o
North
34
o
South
32
o
Hamas says Netanyahu added new conditions, demands to US ceasefire proposal
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-29 | 09:52
Hamas says Netanyahu added new conditions, demands to US ceasefire proposal
Hamas said in a statement on Monday that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had added new conditions and demands to a US ceasefire proposal.
The group said the Israeli ceasefire response showed that Netanyahu was stalling to avoid reaching an agreement.
Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Hamas
Benjamin Netanyahu
US
Ceasefire
Next
British PM calls for "immediate steps" towards ceasefire in Gaza
Health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza says war death toll at 39,324
Previous
