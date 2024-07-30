War death toll reaches 39,400 in Gaza: Health Ministry

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-30 | 07:08
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
War death toll reaches 39,400 in Gaza: Health Ministry
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
War death toll reaches 39,400 in Gaza: Health Ministry

The Hamas health ministry in Gaza said on Tuesday that at least 39,400 people have been killed in almost 10 months of war between Israel and Palestinian militants.

The toll includes 37 deaths in 24 hours, according to ministry figures, which also list 90,996 people as having been wounded in the Gaza Strip since the war began when Hamas militants attacked Israel on October 7.


AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

War

Death

Toll

Gaza

Health

Ministry

LBCI Next
WHO: Polio cases 'very likely' in Gaza population
Israeli forces quit east Khan Younis, Palestinians recover dozens of bodies
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-29

Health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 39,363

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-28

Health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza says war death toll at 39,324

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-25

Gaza Health Ministry reports war death toll reached 39,175

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-24

Health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza says war death toll at 39,145

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:11

WHO: Polio cases 'very likely' in Gaza population

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:50

Israeli forces quit east Khan Younis, Palestinians recover dozens of bodies

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13:46

Netanyahu: Hamas prevents Gaza deal, Israel has not changed conditions

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:22

Israel army says 9 soldiers held over suspected abuse of detainee: AFP

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:40

Israeli civilian reportedly killed by a Lebanon missile: Report

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-28

MEA Airlines delays flight returns on evening of July 28, 2024

LBCI
World News
2024-07-09

Biden NATO summit a chance to show voters, allies he can still lead

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-29

Israeli official: Israel wants to harm Hezbollah without sparking full-scale war

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-07-21

Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-18

Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-11

Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-09

Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-18

Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-12

Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-10

Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-21

Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Beirut Airport busy despite flight cancellations and fears of Israeli strike

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:04

Escalating Tensions: Israel's Targeted Strategy Against Hezbollah Unveiled

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:12

'Don't bomb Beirut:' US leads move to rein in Israel's response: Reuters exclusive

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:53

Israeli army targets Hezbollah sites in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:25

Earthquake strikes Syria, tremors felt in northern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:40

LBCI sources confirm: National Emergency Committee monitors developments amid escalation fears

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:45

Iran warns of severe consequences if Israel launches attack on Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:20

Hezbollah says it fired at Israeli warplanes in Lebanese airspace

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More