News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
32
o
Bekaa
32
o
Keserwan
32
o
Metn
32
o
Mount Lebanon
30
o
North
34
o
South
32
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
La Ekher EL Omr
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
32
o
Bekaa
32
o
Keserwan
32
o
Metn
32
o
Mount Lebanon
30
o
North
34
o
South
32
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
War death toll reaches 39,400 in Gaza: Health Ministry
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-30 | 07:08
High views
Share
Share
0
min
War death toll reaches 39,400 in Gaza: Health Ministry
The Hamas health ministry in Gaza said on Tuesday that at least 39,400 people have been killed in almost 10 months of war between Israel and Palestinian militants.
The toll includes 37 deaths in 24 hours, according to ministry figures, which also list 90,996 people as having been wounded in the Gaza Strip since the war began when Hamas militants attacked Israel on October 7.
AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
War
Death
Toll
Gaza
Health
Ministry
Next
WHO: Polio cases 'very likely' in Gaza population
Israeli forces quit east Khan Younis, Palestinians recover dozens of bodies
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-29
Health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 39,363
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-29
Health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 39,363
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-28
Health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza says war death toll at 39,324
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-28
Health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza says war death toll at 39,324
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-25
Gaza Health Ministry reports war death toll reached 39,175
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-25
Gaza Health Ministry reports war death toll reached 39,175
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-24
Health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza says war death toll at 39,145
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-24
Health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza says war death toll at 39,145
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:11
WHO: Polio cases 'very likely' in Gaza population
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:11
WHO: Polio cases 'very likely' in Gaza population
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:50
Israeli forces quit east Khan Younis, Palestinians recover dozens of bodies
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:50
Israeli forces quit east Khan Younis, Palestinians recover dozens of bodies
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13:46
Netanyahu: Hamas prevents Gaza deal, Israel has not changed conditions
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13:46
Netanyahu: Hamas prevents Gaza deal, Israel has not changed conditions
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:22
Israel army says 9 soldiers held over suspected abuse of detainee: AFP
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:22
Israel army says 9 soldiers held over suspected abuse of detainee: AFP
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
08:40
Israeli civilian reportedly killed by a Lebanon missile: Report
Lebanon News
08:40
Israeli civilian reportedly killed by a Lebanon missile: Report
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-28
MEA Airlines delays flight returns on evening of July 28, 2024
Lebanon News
2024-07-28
MEA Airlines delays flight returns on evening of July 28, 2024
0
World News
2024-07-09
Biden NATO summit a chance to show voters, allies he can still lead
World News
2024-07-09
Biden NATO summit a chance to show voters, allies he can still lead
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-29
Israeli official: Israel wants to harm Hezbollah without sparking full-scale war
Lebanon News
2024-07-29
Israeli official: Israel wants to harm Hezbollah without sparking full-scale war
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-11
Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict
Lebanon News
2024-07-11
Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-09
Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites
Lebanon News
2024-07-09
Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-10
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-06-10
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
0
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Beirut Airport busy despite flight cancellations and fears of Israeli strike
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Beirut Airport busy despite flight cancellations and fears of Israeli strike
2
News Bulletin Reports
13:04
Escalating Tensions: Israel's Targeted Strategy Against Hezbollah Unveiled
News Bulletin Reports
13:04
Escalating Tensions: Israel's Targeted Strategy Against Hezbollah Unveiled
3
Lebanon News
15:12
'Don't bomb Beirut:' US leads move to rein in Israel's response: Reuters exclusive
Lebanon News
15:12
'Don't bomb Beirut:' US leads move to rein in Israel's response: Reuters exclusive
4
Lebanon News
04:53
Israeli army targets Hezbollah sites in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
04:53
Israeli army targets Hezbollah sites in southern Lebanon
5
Lebanon News
15:25
Earthquake strikes Syria, tremors felt in northern Lebanon
Lebanon News
15:25
Earthquake strikes Syria, tremors felt in northern Lebanon
6
Lebanon News
14:40
LBCI sources confirm: National Emergency Committee monitors developments amid escalation fears
Lebanon News
14:40
LBCI sources confirm: National Emergency Committee monitors developments amid escalation fears
7
Lebanon News
10:45
Iran warns of severe consequences if Israel launches attack on Lebanon
Lebanon News
10:45
Iran warns of severe consequences if Israel launches attack on Lebanon
8
Lebanon News
08:20
Hezbollah says it fired at Israeli warplanes in Lebanese airspace
Lebanon News
08:20
Hezbollah says it fired at Israeli warplanes in Lebanese airspace
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More