UNRWA: Situation in West Bank 'worsening daily'

The UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) mentioned on X that the "Nur Shams and Tulkarm camps are suffering from water shortages and electricity outages."



The agency added that constant raids by Israeli security forces "continue causing destruction & threatening the lives of people in the area."



"This 'silent war' has to end," UNRWA stated.

August 2, 2024