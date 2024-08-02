UNRWA: Situation in West Bank 'worsening daily'

The situation in the #WestBank is worsening daily. Nur Shams and Tulkarm camps are suffering from water shortages & electricity outages.
Israeli Security Forces’ operations continue causing destruction & threatening the lives of people in the area. This “silent war” has to end. pic.twitter.com/UFOUkTLOVP
— UNRWA (@UNRWA) August 2, 2024
