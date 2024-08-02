UNRWA: Situation in West Bank 'worsening daily'

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-08-02 | 11:10
High views
UNRWA: Situation in West Bank &#39;worsening daily&#39;
UNRWA: Situation in West Bank 'worsening daily'

The UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) mentioned on X that the "Nur Shams and Tulkarm camps are suffering from water shortages and electricity outages."

The agency added that constant raids by Israeli security forces "continue causing destruction & threatening the lives of people in the area."

"This 'silent war' has to end," UNRWA stated.
 
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

UNRWA

Situation

West Bank

Israel

