News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
31
o
Bekaa
37
o
Keserwan
32
o
Metn
32
o
Mount Lebanon
30
o
North
33
o
South
31
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
La Ekher EL Omr
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
31
o
Bekaa
37
o
Keserwan
32
o
Metn
32
o
Mount Lebanon
30
o
North
33
o
South
31
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Israel states it struck Hamas command centers embedded in Gaza schools
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-08-08 | 09:32
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Israel states it struck Hamas command centers embedded in Gaza schools
The Israeli military said on Thursday it had struck Hamas command centers embedded in the areas of two schools in the Gaza Strip, which were used to carry out attacks against Israeli troops.
"Prior to the strike, numerous steps were taken to mitigate the risk of harming civilians, including the use of precise munitions, surveillance, and additional intelligence," the military said.
"The school compounds were used by Hamas terrorists and commanders as command-and-control centers, from which they planned and carried out attacks against Israeli troops and the state of Israel," it said.
Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Israel
Hamas
Gaza Strip
Strike
Next
World Central Kitchen announces death of one of its Palestinian employees in Gaza
Israel army chief vows to 'find, attack' and eliminate new Hamas chief
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-08-03
Five killed in an Israeli strike in the West Bank, including a Hamas leader: Palestinian media reports
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-08-03
Five killed in an Israeli strike in the West Bank, including a Hamas leader: Palestinian media reports
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-01
Israel's Strategic Strikes: Key Hamas Leaders Assassinated
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-01
Israel's Strategic Strikes: Key Hamas Leaders Assassinated
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-08-01
Israel army states Hamas military chief Mohammed Deif was killed in earlier Gaza strike
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-08-01
Israel army states Hamas military chief Mohammed Deif was killed in earlier Gaza strike
0
Middle East News
2024-07-30
Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh killed in Iran by Israeli strike, Hamas says in statement
Middle East News
2024-07-30
Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh killed in Iran by Israeli strike, Hamas says in statement
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:16
Netanyahu apologizes for October 7 attacks, vows 'decisive victory' over Hamas in recent interview
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:16
Netanyahu apologizes for October 7 attacks, vows 'decisive victory' over Hamas in recent interview
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:40
Norwegian Foreign Ministry: Israel refuses to allow Norwegian diplomats to work in Palestinian territories
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:40
Norwegian Foreign Ministry: Israel refuses to allow Norwegian diplomats to work in Palestinian territories
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:05
Gaza's war death toll rises to 39,699: Health Ministry
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:05
Gaza's war death toll rises to 39,699: Health Ministry
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:27
World Central Kitchen announces death of one of its Palestinian employees in Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:27
World Central Kitchen announces death of one of its Palestinian employees in Gaza
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2024-07-31
Turkey condemns assassination of Ismail Haniyeh
Middle East News
2024-07-31
Turkey condemns assassination of Ismail Haniyeh
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-31
Lebanon's Health Ministry updates Beirut southern suburbs strike toll to five deaths
Lebanon News
2024-07-31
Lebanon's Health Ministry updates Beirut southern suburbs strike toll to five deaths
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-02
Hezbollah air defense repels Israeli warplanes over southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-08-02
Hezbollah air defense repels Israeli warplanes over southern Lebanon
0
World News
2024-07-22
Blinken headed to Asia to reaffirm US leadership: Official
World News
2024-07-22
Blinken headed to Asia to reaffirm US leadership: Official
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-31
Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones
Lebanon News
2024-07-31
Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones
0
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-11
Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict
Lebanon News
2024-07-11
Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-09
Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites
Lebanon News
2024-07-09
Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
12:53
Syrian-Israeli Peace and Hezbollah's Stance Amid Regional Conflicts
News Bulletin Reports
12:53
Syrian-Israeli Peace and Hezbollah's Stance Amid Regional Conflicts
2
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Israel's Internal Debate: Prioritizing Hostage Deal vs. Preemptive Strike on Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Israel's Internal Debate: Prioritizing Hostage Deal vs. Preemptive Strike on Lebanon
3
Lebanon News
02:18
Israeli airstrike targets uninhabited house in Doueir, Southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
02:18
Israeli airstrike targets uninhabited house in Doueir, Southern Lebanon
4
Middle East News
14:09
Iran asks airlines to avoid its airspace: Report says
Middle East News
14:09
Iran asks airlines to avoid its airspace: Report says
5
Lebanon News
07:15
Lebanese FM Bou Habib receives a call from Norwegian counterpart: Israel's escalation aims to derail President Biden's initiative
Lebanon News
07:15
Lebanese FM Bou Habib receives a call from Norwegian counterpart: Israel's escalation aims to derail President Biden's initiative
6
News Bulletin Reports
12:30
Impending Conflict: How a Potential War Between Hezbollah and Israel Could Reshape the Region
News Bulletin Reports
12:30
Impending Conflict: How a Potential War Between Hezbollah and Israel Could Reshape the Region
7
Lebanon News
04:15
Geagea to Justice and Foreign Affairs Ministers: Why does the Syrian government refuse to hand over those wanted for assassinating Pascal Sleiman?
Lebanon News
04:15
Geagea to Justice and Foreign Affairs Ministers: Why does the Syrian government refuse to hand over those wanted for assassinating Pascal Sleiman?
8
Middle East News
14:27
Saudi Arabia says Ismail Haniyeh’s killing is a ‘blatant violation’ of Iran’s sovereignty
Middle East News
14:27
Saudi Arabia says Ismail Haniyeh’s killing is a ‘blatant violation’ of Iran’s sovereignty
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More