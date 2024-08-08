Israel states it struck Hamas command centers embedded in Gaza schools

The Israeli military said on Thursday it had struck Hamas command centers embedded in the areas of two schools in the Gaza Strip, which were used to carry out attacks against Israeli troops.



"Prior to the strike, numerous steps were taken to mitigate the risk of harming civilians, including the use of precise munitions, surveillance, and additional intelligence," the military said.



"The school compounds were used by Hamas terrorists and commanders as command-and-control centers, from which they planned and carried out attacks against Israeli troops and the state of Israel," it said.



Reuters