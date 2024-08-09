News
New Gaza camp offers relief for Palestinians with disabilities amid war
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-08-09 | 11:23
New Gaza camp offers relief for Palestinians with disabilities amid war
A newly opened camp for displaced Palestinians with disabilities is providing some much needed help for around 100 vulnerable people in the town of Deir al-Balah in the central area of the war-ravaged Gaza Strip.
The "Smile of Hope Camp" is managed by the Palestinian Red Crescent and is the first in Gaza that tries to provide care and facilities for people with disabilities, but like other centers for the displaced across the enclave it is hampered by a lack of funds and supplies.
The number of people requiring special help after losing limbs, their eyesight, hearing or other abilities due to the impact of the war is constantly increasing.
"We were able to provide a small part of their needs, but people with disabilities and the new numbers of people with disabilities still need more services and needs," said Noha Al Sherif, the camp's supervisor.
"In this camp we have tried as much as possible to include not only the disabled but also their families in order to create a social and family environment..."
Nearby several people sit quietly in wheelchairs. A man leans on his crutches, while a deaf father and his son communicate through sign language.
Reuters
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Gaza
Camp
Relief
Palestinians
Disabilities
War
