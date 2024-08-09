New Gaza camp offers relief for Palestinians with disabilities amid war

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-08-09 | 11:23
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
New Gaza camp offers relief for Palestinians with disabilities amid war
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
New Gaza camp offers relief for Palestinians with disabilities amid war

A newly opened camp for displaced Palestinians with disabilities is providing some much needed help for around 100 vulnerable people in the town of Deir al-Balah in the central area of the war-ravaged Gaza Strip.

The "Smile of Hope Camp" is managed by the Palestinian Red Crescent and is the first in Gaza that tries to provide care and facilities for people with disabilities, but like other centers for the displaced across the enclave it is hampered by a lack of funds and supplies.

The number of people requiring special help after losing limbs, their eyesight, hearing or other abilities due to the impact of the war is constantly increasing.

"We were able to provide a small part of their needs, but people with disabilities and the new numbers of people with disabilities still need more services and needs," said Noha Al Sherif, the camp's supervisor.

"In this camp we have tried as much as possible to include not only the disabled but also their families in order to create a social and family environment..."

Nearby several people sit quietly in wheelchairs. A man leans on his crutches, while a deaf father and his son communicate through sign language.


Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Gaza

Camp

Relief

Palestinians

Disabilities

War

LBCI Next
US, Qatar, and Egypt urge Israel and Hamas to negotiate on Aug. 15
Kamala Harris didn't agree to discuss imposing an arms embargo on Israel, aide says
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-07-16

Palestinians can't sue over Biden's support of Israel in Gaza war: Court

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:55

France's Macron: War in Gaza must stop

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-08-08

Gaza's war death toll rises to 39,699: Health Ministry

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-08-07

Health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 39,677

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:22

Israeli strike on Gaza school kills more than 100

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:08

Israel's flight operations: Ben Gurion Airport traffic plummets since October 7

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:03

Israel's AI-driven warfare: How technology shapes Israel's defense strategies against Hamas

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:53

Israeli cabinet meeting in underground bunker: Addressing Hezbollah threats and prisoner deal

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
09:48

Lebanon welcomes diplomatic leaders' joint statement for stability in the south

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-06

Israeli warplanes break sound barrier again over Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:59

Israeli airstrike on Sidon kills one Palestinian: Health Ministry

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:53

Israeli cabinet meeting in underground bunker: Addressing Hezbollah threats and prisoner deal

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-31

Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones

LBCI
World News
2024-07-21

Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-18

Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-11

Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-09

Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-18

Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-12

Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
07:12

Lebanon would struggle to cover 'fraction' of aid needs in war with Israel, minister tells Reuters

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:58

Israeli strike on Ain al-Hilweh in Sidon targets Hamas official

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:48

Lebanon welcomes diplomatic leaders' joint statement for stability in the south

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:06

Military insights: Why does the Iron Dome frequently fail to intercept Hezbollah's drones?

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:16

Lebanese FM briefs PM Mikati on Egypt's unconditional support for Lebanon and the need to end war

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:08

Israel's flight operations: Ben Gurion Airport traffic plummets since October 7

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:59

Israeli airstrike on Sidon kills one Palestinian: Health Ministry

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:53

Israeli cabinet meeting in underground bunker: Addressing Hezbollah threats and prisoner deal

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More