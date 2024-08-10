EU top diplomat 'horrified' by Gaza school strike

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-08-10 | 07:41
High views
EU top diplomat &#39;horrified&#39; by Gaza school strike
EU top diplomat 'horrified' by Gaza school strike

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell on Saturday expressed horror at a deadly strike by Israel on a school housing displaced people in Gaza.

"Horrified by images from a sheltering school in Gaza hit by an Israeli strike, with reportedly dozens of Palestinian victims. At least ten schools were targeted in the last weeks. There's no justification for these massacres," Borrell wrote on X.

