Beirut
32
o
Bekaa
35
o
Keserwan
33
o
Metn
33
o
Mount Lebanon
30
o
North
33
o
South
31
o
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
Ben-Gvir threatens to withdraw from government over proposed deal with Hamas
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-08-12 | 03:00
Ben-Gvir threatens to withdraw from government over proposed deal with Hamas
Israel's Channel 12 has reported that Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir has informed Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of his intention to withdraw from the government if the proposed deal with Hamas is approved.
Israel Gaza War Updates
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Israel
Itamar Ben Gvir
Government
Withdrawal
Hamas
Ceasefire
Next
Death toll in Gaza rises to 39,897: Health Ministry
Hamas wants Gaza mediation based on past talks rather than starting new negotiations
Previous
Latest News
World News
06:25
Elon Musk to interview Trump on X
World News
06:25
Elon Musk to interview Trump on X
0
World News
06:07
US, South Korea to stage annual drills over North's missile and cyber threats
World News
06:07
US, South Korea to stage annual drills over North's missile and cyber threats
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:39
Death toll in Gaza rises to 39,897: Health Ministry
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:39
Death toll in Gaza rises to 39,897: Health Ministry
0
Middle East News
05:33
Iran’s 2015 nuclear deal negotiator resigns as vice president
Middle East News
05:33
Iran’s 2015 nuclear deal negotiator resigns as vice president
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:39
Death toll in Gaza rises to 39,897: Health Ministry
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:39
Death toll in Gaza rises to 39,897: Health Ministry
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
15:34
Hamas wants Gaza mediation based on past talks rather than starting new negotiations
Israel-Gaza War Updates
15:34
Hamas wants Gaza mediation based on past talks rather than starting new negotiations
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:27
Netanyahu’s Stance on Ceasefire and Hamas: Obstacles and Conditions in Ongoing Negotiations
News Bulletin Reports
12:27
Netanyahu’s Stance on Ceasefire and Hamas: Obstacles and Conditions in Ongoing Negotiations
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:55
Germany's Scholz calls on Israel to conclude hostage release and ceasefire deal
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:55
Germany's Scholz calls on Israel to conclude hostage release and ceasefire deal
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-07-01
Lebanon's 2024 summer: Festivals, fun, and flourishing tourism - A look at the numbers
News Bulletin Reports
2024-07-01
Lebanon's 2024 summer: Festivals, fun, and flourishing tourism - A look at the numbers
0
Lebanon News
04:02
Three injured in Kfarkela airstrike, south Lebanon
Lebanon News
04:02
Three injured in Kfarkela airstrike, south Lebanon
0
Middle East News
04:58
Lufthansa extends suspension of flights to Middle East due to escalating conflict concerns
Middle East News
04:58
Lufthansa extends suspension of flights to Middle East due to escalating conflict concerns
0
Middle East News
02:20
UK, France, and Germany urge Iran to refrain from launching attacks on Israel
Middle East News
02:20
UK, France, and Germany urge Iran to refrain from launching attacks on Israel
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-11
Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests
Lebanon News
2024-08-11
Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-31
Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones
Lebanon News
2024-07-31
Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones
0
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-11
Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict
Lebanon News
2024-07-11
Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-09
Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites
Lebanon News
2024-07-09
Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
1
Lebanon News
10:54
Israel breaks sound barrier over Tyre and its surrounding villages in Lebanon
Lebanon News
10:54
Israel breaks sound barrier over Tyre and its surrounding villages in Lebanon
2
Middle East News
15:42
Israeli intelligence assumes Iran decided to attack Israel, Axios reports
Middle East News
15:42
Israeli intelligence assumes Iran decided to attack Israel, Axios reports
3
Middle East News
02:20
UK, France, and Germany urge Iran to refrain from launching attacks on Israel
Middle East News
02:20
UK, France, and Germany urge Iran to refrain from launching attacks on Israel
4
Middle East News
07:35
'Unidentified' drone strike kills five Iran-backed fighters near Syrian-Iraqi border
Middle East News
07:35
'Unidentified' drone strike kills five Iran-backed fighters near Syrian-Iraqi border
5
Middle East News
00:16
Pentagon: US deploys guided missile submarine in Middle East
Middle East News
00:16
Pentagon: US deploys guided missile submarine in Middle East
6
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:55
Germany's Scholz calls on Israel to conclude hostage release and ceasefire deal
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:55
Germany's Scholz calls on Israel to conclude hostage release and ceasefire deal
7
Israel-Gaza War Updates
15:34
Hamas wants Gaza mediation based on past talks rather than starting new negotiations
Israel-Gaza War Updates
15:34
Hamas wants Gaza mediation based on past talks rather than starting new negotiations
8
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:00
Ben-Gvir threatens to withdraw from government over proposed deal with Hamas
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:00
Ben-Gvir threatens to withdraw from government over proposed deal with Hamas
