The head of Israel's Mossad spy agency, David Barnea, and Shin Bet security service chief Ronen Bar will participate in Gaza truce negotiations in Doha, the prime minister's office said Wednesday.



"The head of the Mossad, the head of the Shin Bet, Nitzan Alon and Ophir Falk" will make up the Israeli delegation for Thursday's meeting in Qatar, Omer Dostri, spokesman for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu , told AFP.



Alon coordinates issues related to hostages, and Falk is a political adviser to Netanyahu.



AFP



