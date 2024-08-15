Egyptian channel: Differences between the parties in the Gaza talks remain 'significant'

2024-08-15 | 14:57
Egyptian channel: Differences between the parties in the Gaza talks remain 'significant'
Egyptian channel: Differences between the parties in the Gaza talks remain 'significant'

The Egyptian Al-Qahera News channel reported on Thursday, citing sources familiar with the Gaza ceasefire talks, that the differences between the parties remain "significant."

The channel quoted a "high-ranking Egyptian source" as saying that the Egyptian security delegation is making intensive efforts to reach a consensus between the parties on a ceasefire agreement as the talks continue in Doha.

Reuters
 
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Egypt

Gaza

Ceasefire

Doha

Netanyahu denies report of speaking with Trump about Gaza negotiations
Trump discusses hostages and ceasefire with Netanyahu: Axios
