Husam Badran: Ceasefire deal must include Gaza withdrawal and reconstruction

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-08-16 | 00:14
Husam Badran: Ceasefire deal must include Gaza withdrawal and reconstruction
Husam Badran: Ceasefire deal must include Gaza withdrawal and reconstruction

Husam Badran, a member of the political bureau of Hamas, said Thursday that the movement views the ongoing negotiations in Doha regarding a ceasefire and prisoner exchange as a strategic effort aimed at ending the Israeli military operations in Gaza.

Badran emphasized that Hamas insists any negotiations must be built on a clear plan to implement previously agreed-upon terms. 

He noted that Israeli evasion remains the main obstacle to reaching a ceasefire.

"Any agreement must ensure a comprehensive ceasefire, complete withdrawal from Gaza, the return of displaced residents, reconstruction, and a prisoner exchange deal," Badran said.
