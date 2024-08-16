Husam Badran: Ceasefire deal must include Gaza withdrawal and reconstruction

Husam Badran, a member of the political bureau of Hamas, said Thursday that the movement views the ongoing negotiations in Doha regarding a ceasefire and prisoner exchange as a strategic effort aimed at ending the Israeli military operations in Gaza.



Badran emphasized that Hamas insists any negotiations must be built on a clear plan to implement previously agreed-upon terms.



He noted that Israeli evasion remains the main obstacle to reaching a ceasefire.



"Any agreement must ensure a comprehensive ceasefire, complete withdrawal from Gaza, the return of displaced residents, reconstruction, and a prisoner exchange deal," Badran said.