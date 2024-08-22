News
Israeli Army says bodies of recovered hostages from Gaza were shot
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-08-22 | 13:59
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Israeli Army says bodies of recovered hostages from Gaza were shot
The Israeli army confirmed that the bodies of the six hostages recovered from a tunnel in Gaza earlier this week were shot, noting that it is investigating the circumstances of their deaths.
A military spokesperson told AFP that examinations revealed "bullet wounds in the bodies of the six hostages" recovered from a site raided by Israeli forces in the Khan Younis area of southern Gaza.
The spokesperson added that "the investigation into the circumstances of their deaths is ongoing."
AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Israel
Army
Hostages
Bodies
Death
Shot
Gaza
Tunnel
