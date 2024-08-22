Israeli Army says bodies of recovered hostages from Gaza were shot

2024-08-22 | 13:59
Israeli Army says bodies of recovered hostages from Gaza were shot
Israeli Army says bodies of recovered hostages from Gaza were shot

The Israeli army confirmed that the bodies of the six hostages recovered from a tunnel in Gaza earlier this week were shot, noting that it is investigating the circumstances of their deaths.

A military spokesperson told AFP that examinations revealed "bullet wounds in the bodies of the six hostages" recovered from a site raided by Israeli forces in the Khan Younis area of southern Gaza.

The spokesperson added that "the investigation into the circumstances of their deaths is ongoing."

AFP
