Hamas official says delegation's going to Cairo but won't attend Gaza talks
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-08-24 | 03:36
Hamas official says delegation's going to Cairo but won't attend Gaza talks
A senior Hamas official said the Palestinian militant group was sending a delegation to Cairo on Saturday but that they would not attend Gaza ceasefire talks in the Egyptian capital.
"The delegation will meet with senior Egyptian intelligence officials to be briefed on developments in the ongoing round of Gaza ceasefire talks... but this does not mean it will take part in the negotiations," the official told AFP on condition of anonymity as he was not authorized to talk publicly on the issue.
AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Hamas
Delegation
Cairo
Gaza
Ceasefire
Gaza Health Ministry says war death toll reached 40,334
Hamas delegation en route to Cairo, Al Jazeera sources report
Previous
