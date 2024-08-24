Gaza Health Ministry says war death toll reached 40,334

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-08-24 | 06:54
Gaza Health Ministry says war death toll reached 40,334
Gaza Health Ministry says war death toll reached 40,334

The Health Ministry in Gaza said Saturday that at least 40,334 people have been killed in the war between Israel and Palestinian militants, now in its 11th month.

The toll includes 69 deaths in the previous 48 hours, according to ministry figures, which also list 93,356 people as wounded in the Gaza Strip since the war began when Hamas militants attacked Israel on October 7.

AFP
 
Netanyahu in dispute with Israeli negotiators over ceasefire conditions
Hamas official says delegation's going to Cairo but won't attend Gaza talks
