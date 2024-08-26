Gaza Health Ministry: 40,435 Palestinians killed during Israeli attacks since October 7

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-08-26 | 07:09
High views
Gaza Health Ministry: 40,435 Palestinians killed during Israeli attacks since October 7
Gaza Health Ministry: 40,435 Palestinians killed during Israeli attacks since October 7

The Gaza Health Ministry said in a statement on Monday that over 40,435 Palestinians have been killed and 93,534 injured during the Israeli military assault on the Gaza Strip since October 7.

