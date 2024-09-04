News
Netanyahu: Israel to remain in Philadelphi Corridor until smuggling is prevented
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-09-04 | 14:02
Netanyahu: Israel to remain in Philadelphi Corridor until smuggling is prevented
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Wednesday that Israel will not withdraw its forces from the border area between southern Gaza Strip and Egypt, known as the Philadelphi Corridor, until it is ensured that the area is not used as a lifeline for Hamas.
He added at a press conference in Jerusalem, "Until that is achieved, we are staying there."
Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Israel
Benjamin Netanyahu
Gaza Strip
Egypt
Philadelphi Corridor
Hamas
US unlikely to withdraw from Gaza ceasefire talks, WSJ reports
Norway wealth fund may divest companies that aid Israel in Gaza war: Reuters
Previous
Lebanon News
09:46
Lebanon backs Egypt, condemns Israeli PM's accusations over Philadelphi Corridor
Lebanon News
09:46
Lebanon backs Egypt, condemns Israeli PM's accusations over Philadelphi Corridor
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-08-26
Egypt affirms rejection of any Israeli presence at Rafah Crossing or Philadelphi Corridor
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-08-26
Egypt affirms rejection of any Israeli presence at Rafah Crossing or Philadelphi Corridor
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-08-09
US, Qatar, and Egypt urge Israel and Hamas to negotiate on Aug. 15
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-08-09
US, Qatar, and Egypt urge Israel and Hamas to negotiate on Aug. 15
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-17
Macron discusses Israel-Hamas war with Egypt, Qatar and Bahrain
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-17
Macron discusses Israel-Hamas war with Egypt, Qatar and Bahrain
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:39
Israeli PM says Hamas 'rejected everything' in Gaza truce talks
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:39
Israeli PM says Hamas 'rejected everything' in Gaza truce talks
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:27
Amid Defiance and Diplomatic Efforts, Netanyahu's Amendments Stall Hostage Exchange Deal
News Bulletin Reports
12:27
Amid Defiance and Diplomatic Efforts, Netanyahu's Amendments Stall Hostage Exchange Deal
0
World News
11:30
UK's Keir Starmer defends Israel arms suspension as 'legal decision'
World News
11:30
UK's Keir Starmer defends Israel arms suspension as 'legal decision'
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:21
Israel's Defense Minister says forces are 'eradicating terrorist organizations' in West Bank
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:21
Israel's Defense Minister says forces are 'eradicating terrorist organizations' in West Bank
0
Lebanon News
14:18
US and Israel hold 'secret meeting' to discuss preventing war with Hezbollah: Axios
Lebanon News
14:18
US and Israel hold 'secret meeting' to discuss preventing war with Hezbollah: Axios
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-31
Severe Storms and Floods in Yemen, Saudi Arabia, and Sudan Highlight Urgency of Climate Action
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-31
Severe Storms and Floods in Yemen, Saudi Arabia, and Sudan Highlight Urgency of Climate Action
0
Lebanon Economy
2024-09-03
Head of the Bakery Owners Syndicate in Mount Lebanon tells LBCI: Bread prices will not increase significantly after subsidy ends
Lebanon Economy
2024-09-03
Head of the Bakery Owners Syndicate in Mount Lebanon tells LBCI: Bread prices will not increase significantly after subsidy ends
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-27
Israeli warplanes break sound barrier over Beirut and southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-08-27
Israeli warplanes break sound barrier over Beirut and southern Lebanon
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-26
LBCI Exclusive: Canada's Ambassador to Lebanon supports UNIFIL mandate renewal, aims to strengthen LAF capabilities
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-26
LBCI Exclusive: Canada's Ambassador to Lebanon supports UNIFIL mandate renewal, aims to strengthen LAF capabilities
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-25
Hezbollah reveals footage of strikes in second phase of 'Day of Arbaeen' operation
Lebanon News
2024-08-25
Hezbollah reveals footage of strikes in second phase of 'Day of Arbaeen' operation
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-25
Hezbollah publishes new video revealing Israeli sites targeted in retaliation for assassinating its commander Fouad Shokor
Lebanon News
2024-08-25
Hezbollah publishes new video revealing Israeli sites targeted in retaliation for assassinating its commander Fouad Shokor
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-19
Israeli strike targets car in southern Lebanon, leaving one dead and several injured (video)
Lebanon News
2024-08-19
Israeli strike targets car in southern Lebanon, leaving one dead and several injured (video)
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13
Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13
Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-11
Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests
Lebanon News
2024-08-11
Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-31
Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones
Lebanon News
2024-07-31
Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones
0
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
1
Lebanon News
04:51
Family of Charbel Hadchiti demands swift investigation; Progressive Socialist Party calls for justice
Lebanon News
04:51
Family of Charbel Hadchiti demands swift investigation; Progressive Socialist Party calls for justice
2
Lebanon News
07:10
Israel hits Hezbollah targets in Lebanon after missile barrage
Lebanon News
07:10
Israel hits Hezbollah targets in Lebanon after missile barrage
3
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:51
Israel confirms complete withdrawal from Philadelphi corridor in second ceasefire phase: Israeli media
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:51
Israel confirms complete withdrawal from Philadelphi corridor in second ceasefire phase: Israeli media
4
Lebanon News
09:46
Lebanon backs Egypt, condemns Israeli PM's accusations over Philadelphi Corridor
Lebanon News
09:46
Lebanon backs Egypt, condemns Israeli PM's accusations over Philadelphi Corridor
5
Lebanon News
06:59
Riad Salameh to remain in detention until hearing is scheduled, sources tell Reuters
Lebanon News
06:59
Riad Salameh to remain in detention until hearing is scheduled, sources tell Reuters
6
Lebanon News
08:44
HRW accuses Lebanon and Cyprus of forcing Syrian refugees back to Syria
Lebanon News
08:44
HRW accuses Lebanon and Cyprus of forcing Syrian refugees back to Syria
7
Lebanon News
09:03
MEA flights to continue as planned with some changes
Lebanon News
09:03
MEA flights to continue as planned with some changes
8
Lebanon News
06:39
Jamal al-Hajjar refers Riad Salameh's case to Financial Public Prosecution amid new charges
Lebanon News
06:39
Jamal al-Hajjar refers Riad Salameh's case to Financial Public Prosecution amid new charges
