Hamas on targeting American activist: This heinous crime is an extension of the occupation's attacks against international solidarity activists

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-09-06 | 10:45
Hamas on targeting American activist: This heinous crime is an extension of the occupation&#39;s attacks against international solidarity activists
2min
Hamas on targeting American activist: This heinous crime is an extension of the occupation's attacks against international solidarity activists

The Islamic Resistance Movement, Hamas, condemned the Israeli forces for what it described as a crime after they directly shot American activist Aysrnur Egzi Eygi in the head during her participation in a peaceful protest against Israeli settlement expansion on Friday.

Hamas stated, "We consider this heinous crime an extension of the deliberate attacks by the occupation against international solidarity activists supporting the Palestinian people, most notably Rachel Corrie, who was crushed by Israeli bulldozers in 2003."

The statement further added, "The extremist Zionist government and its terrorist army seek, through these crimes, to silence every voice advocating for Palestinian freedom or showing solidarity with them amidst ongoing criminal settlement and Judaization projects, as well as a continuous campaign of genocide against the Palestinian people, without any official global intervention to halt these atrocities."

Hamas called on the international community, the United Nations, and all related political, humanitarian, and judicial institutions to immediately act to restrain the Israeli government and hold it accountable for its "fascist behavior, which disregards international laws."

The movement also urged the US administration to "reconsider its biased policies and support for the occupation's crimes and massacres against the Palestinian people."
