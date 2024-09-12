UNRWA says six agency staff killed in two airstrikes in Gaza

2024-09-12 | 00:51
UNRWA says six agency staff killed in two airstrikes in Gaza
UNRWA says six agency staff killed in two airstrikes in Gaza

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) said that six of its staff members were killed in two airstrikes on Nuseirat in central Gaza.

It added, "This is the highest number of fatalities among our staff in a single incident."

Gaza Health Ministry says war death toll at 41,118
Hamas discusses developments in Gaza with officials from Qatar and Egypt
