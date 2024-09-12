Gaza Health Ministry says war death toll at 41,118

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-09-12 | 04:29
Gaza Health Ministry says war death toll at 41,118
Gaza Health Ministry says war death toll at 41,118

The health ministry in Gaza said on Thursday that at least 41,118 people have been killed in the war between Israel and Hamas, now in its 12th month.

The toll includes 34 deaths in the previous 24 hours, according to the ministry, which said 95,125 people have been wounded in the Gaza Strip since the war began when Hamas militants attacked Israel on October 7.

Israel Gaza War Updates 

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Israel

Gaza

Hamas

War

Health Ministry

Death Toll

