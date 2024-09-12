WHO says 'confident' target for Gaza polio vaccination campaign met

The World Health Organization said on Thursday it was "confident" that a giant polio vaccination drive in Gaza had hit its target of reaching more than 90 percent of children under 10.



"We are confident that we probably reached the target," Rik Peeperkorn, the WHO's representative for the Palestinian territories, told reporters on the final day of the campaign's first phase, aiming to provide hundreds of thousands of children with a first dose of the vaccine.



AFP