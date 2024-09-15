Health Ministry in Gaza says war death toll reached 41,206

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-09-15 | 04:42
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Health Ministry in Gaza says war death toll reached 41,206
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Health Ministry in Gaza says war death toll reached 41,206

The Health Ministry in Gaza said on Sunday that at least 41,206 people have been killed in the war between Israel and Palestinian militants, now in its 12th month.

The toll includes 24 deaths in the previous 24 hours, according to the ministry, which said 95,337 people have been wounded in the Gaza Strip since the war began.

AFP
 
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Gaza

Hamas

Israel

US repositions naval power: Aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt departs Middle East
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-09-10

Israeli military claims it struck senior Hamas commanders in Gaza

LBCI
World News
2024-09-06

Blinken says Hamas and Israel should remove gaps in Gaza ceasefire deal

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-09-05

Hamas negotiator demands US to 'exert real pressure' on Israel for Gaza truce

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-09-04

Israeli PM says Hamas 'rejected everything' in Gaza truce talks

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:12

US repositions naval power: Aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt departs Middle East

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:07

Israel refocuses on northern front: Intensified military drills amid growing threats from Lebanon

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:21

Funeral held for Turkish-American activist killed in West Bank

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-09-14

Health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 41,182

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-09-05

Former c.bank chief Riad Salameh’s $40 million legal battle: Lebanon takes action as Justice Ministry steps in

LBCI
Middle East News
04:13

Jordan's PM submits resignation after parliamentary elections

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-11

Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-09-12

Salameh's $42 Million Embezzlement Case Awaits Crucial Developments Next Week

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-12

Fire erupts at Bourj Hammoud landfill, black smoke covers areas near Beirut (Video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-26

LBCI Exclusive: Canada's Ambassador to Lebanon supports UNIFIL mandate renewal, aims to strengthen LAF capabilities

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-25

Hezbollah reveals footage of strikes in second phase of 'Day of Arbaeen' operation

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-25

Hezbollah publishes new video revealing Israeli sites targeted in retaliation for assassinating its commander Fouad Shokor

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-19

Israeli strike targets car in southern Lebanon, leaving one dead and several injured (video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13

Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-11

Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-31

Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones

LBCI
World News
2024-07-21

Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Sports News
05:31

Al Riyadi Beirut loses 75-80 to Australia’s Tasmania JackJumpers in a tight match at the FIBA Intercontinental Cup, showing a strong performance and proudly representing Lebanon, finishing 4th on the global stage!

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:55

Israeli forces drop leaflets over South Lebanon's Wazzani village, urge evacuation

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:19

Israel targets several Lebanon regions; Israeli army claims Bekaa strikes hit Hezbollah weapons depots

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:07

Israel refocuses on northern front: Intensified military drills amid growing threats from Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:37

Israeli army investigates 'unauthorized' leaflet drops in South Lebanon, calls it 'unilateral brigade action': Report

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:12

US repositions naval power: Aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt departs Middle East

LBCI
Middle East News
01:10

Sirens sound in 10 Israeli locations amid drone warning; over 30 rockets fired from Lebanon: Al Jazeera reports

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

New education policy sparks controversy: Lebanon's approach to illegal Syrian students

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More