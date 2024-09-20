US says footage of Israeli soldier pushing dead body 'deeply disturbing'

2024-09-20 | 11:04
US says footage of Israeli soldier pushing dead body &#39;deeply disturbing&#39;
US says footage of Israeli soldier pushing dead body 'deeply disturbing'

The White House on Friday described footage of an Israeli soldier pushing a dead man off a rooftop in the West Bank as "deeply disturbing." It said it had demanded an explanation from Israel.

"We've seen that video, and we found it deeply disturbing. If it's proven authentic, it clearly would depict abhorrent and egregious behavior by professional soldiers," National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said.

