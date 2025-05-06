Israeli minister says 'Gaza will be entirely destroyed'

Israel-Gaza War Updates
06-05-2025 | 08:06
High views
Israeli minister says 'Gaza will be entirely destroyed'
Israeli minister says 'Gaza will be entirely destroyed'

Israel's Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich said on Tuesday a victory for Israel in Gaza means that the Palestinian territory will be "entirely destroyed" before its inhabitants depart for other countries.

"Gaza will be entirely destroyed, civilians will be sent to... the south to a humanitarian zone without Hamas or terrorism, and from there they will start to leave in great numbers to third countries," the far-right firebrand said at a conference on Jewish settlement in the occupied West Bank.


AFP 
 
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Israeli

Minister

Gaza

Bezalel Smotrich

Palestinian

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-14

Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events

