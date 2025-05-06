News
Israeli minister says 'Gaza will be entirely destroyed'
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06-05-2025 | 08:06
Israeli minister says 'Gaza will be entirely destroyed'
Israel's Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich said on Tuesday a victory for Israel in Gaza means that the Palestinian territory will be "entirely destroyed" before its inhabitants depart for other countries.
"Gaza will be entirely destroyed, civilians will be sent to... the south to a humanitarian zone without Hamas or terrorism, and from there they will start to leave in great numbers to third countries," the far-right firebrand said at a conference on Jewish settlement in the occupied West Bank.
AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Israeli
Minister
Gaza
Bezalel Smotrich
Palestinian
