Gaza rescuers say 17 killed in Israeli strike on school-turned-shelter

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-09-21 | 06:29
Gaza rescuers say 17 killed in Israeli strike on school-turned-shelter
0min
Gaza rescuers say 17 killed in Israeli strike on school-turned-shelter

Gaza's civil defense agency said Saturday an Israeli strike on a school-turned-shelter in the Palestinian territory's largest city killed 17 people, while Israel's army said it was targeting Hamas militants.

"At least 17 martyrs, including eight children, and more than 30 injured, most of them children and women... following an Israeli rocket strike on Al-Zaytoun School C" in Gaza City, agency spokesman Mahmud Bassal said, noting that thousands of displaced people had sought shelter at the school.

AFP
LBCI Previous

