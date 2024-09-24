News
Biden says now 'time to finalize' Gaza deal and 'end this war'
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-09-24 | 10:49
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Biden says now 'time to finalize' Gaza deal and 'end this war'
US President Joe Biden on Tuesday urged Israel and Hamas to finalize a months-old ceasefire proposal, telling the United Nations he was committed to ending the Gaza war.
"Now is the time for the parties to finalize its terms," he said of the deal brokered by the United States, Qatar and Egypt.
The deal will "bring the hostages home and secure security for Israel and Gaza free from Hamas's grip, ease the suffering in Gaza, and end this war," Biden told the UN General Assembly.
AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Joe Biden
United States
Israel
Gaza
War
Hamas
Ceasefire
Next
Top UN officials on Gaza: 'These atrocities must end'
US State Department: Washington expresses concern over closure of Al Jazeera office in Ramallah
Previous
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-08-30
UNRWA urges ceasefire to ensure polio vaccination campaign in Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-08-30
UNRWA urges ceasefire to ensure polio vaccination campaign in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-20
Trump: Nobody has ever seen anything like what happened in Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-09-20
Trump: Nobody has ever seen anything like what happened in Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
09:15
Initial toll: 6 killed, 15 injured in the Israeli strike on Beirut's southern suburbs
Lebanon News
09:15
Initial toll: 6 killed, 15 injured in the Israeli strike on Beirut's southern suburbs
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-19
Breaking: Israeli airstrikes target Western Bekaa and South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-09-19
Breaking: Israeli airstrikes target Western Bekaa and South Lebanon
