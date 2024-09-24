Biden says now 'time to finalize' Gaza deal and 'end this war'

US President Joe Biden on Tuesday urged Israel and Hamas to finalize a months-old ceasefire proposal, telling the United Nations he was committed to ending the Gaza war.



"Now is the time for the parties to finalize its terms," he said of the deal brokered by the United States, Qatar and Egypt.



The deal will "bring the hostages home and secure security for Israel and Gaza free from Hamas's grip, ease the suffering in Gaza, and end this war," Biden told the UN General Assembly.



AFP