Biden says now 'time to finalize' Gaza deal and 'end this war'

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-09-24 | 10:49
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Biden says now &#39;time to finalize&#39; Gaza deal and &#39;end this war&#39;
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Biden says now 'time to finalize' Gaza deal and 'end this war'

US President Joe Biden on Tuesday urged Israel and Hamas to finalize a months-old ceasefire proposal, telling the United Nations he was committed to ending the Gaza war.

"Now is the time for the parties to finalize its terms," he said of the deal brokered by the United States, Qatar and Egypt.

The deal will "bring the hostages home and secure security for Israel and Gaza free from Hamas's grip, ease the suffering in Gaza, and end this war," Biden told the UN General Assembly.

AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Joe Biden

United States

Israel

Gaza

War

Hamas

Ceasefire

LBCI Next
Top UN officials on Gaza: 'These atrocities must end'
US State Department: Washington expresses concern over closure of Al Jazeera office in Ramallah
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:01

Ceasefire hangs in the balance: Can Lebanon and Gaza be separated in Israel's expanding war?

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-09-15

Hamas official says US not putting enough pressure on Israel to stop Gaza war

LBCI
World News
2024-09-06

Blinken says Hamas and Israel should remove gaps in Gaza ceasefire deal

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-08-25

Hamas rejects new Israeli conditions in Gaza ceasefire talks, Osama Hamdan says

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:14

Hamas demands 'immediate action' from UN to end Gaza war

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:52

Qatar's emir calls Israeli war in Gaza a 'genocide'

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:22

Jordan's King Abdullah: Forced displacement of Palestinians would be 'war crime'

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:27

Health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 41,467

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-08-30

UNRWA urges ceasefire to ensure polio vaccination campaign in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-20

Trump: Nobody has ever seen anything like what happened in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:15

Initial toll: 6 killed, 15 injured in the Israeli strike on Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-19

Breaking: Israeli airstrikes target Western Bekaa and South Lebanon

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-09-20

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian visits in Iran the injured people by pager explosions in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-12

Fire erupts at Bourj Hammoud landfill, black smoke covers areas near Beirut (Video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-26

LBCI Exclusive: Canada's Ambassador to Lebanon supports UNIFIL mandate renewal, aims to strengthen LAF capabilities

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-25

Hezbollah reveals footage of strikes in second phase of 'Day of Arbaeen' operation

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-25

Hezbollah publishes new video revealing Israeli sites targeted in retaliation for assassinating its commander Fouad Shokor

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-19

Israeli strike targets car in southern Lebanon, leaving one dead and several injured (video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13

Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-11

Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-31

Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:54

Israel strikes Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:27

Hezbollah leader Ibrahim Qubaisi killed in Israeli strike on Beirut suburbs: Reuters

LBCI
World News
15:36

Tel Aviv informed Washington of Lebanon attack, received approval: Israeli Public Broadcasting Corporation

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:19

Hezbollah launches rocket strikes on Israeli Megiddo airport and bases

LBCI
Lebanon News
17:00

Israel launches 3 airstrikes on Chtoura in Bekaa district

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:36

Israeli airstrikes hit southern and eastern Lebanon amid rising tensions

LBCI
Lebanon News
16:47

Israeli army launches fifth wave of airstrikes in Lebanon: Israeli Public Broadcasting Corporation

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:21

Hezbollah warns against opening QR codes on leaflets dropped by Israel in Bekaa: They are dangerous and can extract information

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More