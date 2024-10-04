Iran's supreme leader defends Oct 7 Hamas attack on Israel as 'logical and legal'

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-10-04 | 06:01
Iran&#39;s supreme leader defends Oct 7 Hamas attack on Israel as &#39;logical and legal&#39;
Iran's supreme leader defends Oct 7 Hamas attack on Israel as 'logical and legal'

Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, said Friday that last year's Hamas attack on Israel, which triggered the war in Gaza, was "logical and legal."

"The Al-Aqsa Flood attacks that took place around this time last year were a logical and legal international move, and the Palestinians were right," Khamenei said in a rare Friday prayer sermon in Tehran, which he mostly delivered in Arabic.

AFP
 
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Iran

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei

Hamas

Israel

Gaza

