Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Health ministry in Gaza says war death toll reached 41,802
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-10-04 | 07:29
Health ministry in Gaza says war death toll reached 41,802
The Health Ministry in Gaza said on Friday that at least 41,802 people have been killed in the almost one year of war between Israel and Palestinian militants.
The toll includes 14 deaths in the previous 24 hours, according to the ministry, which said 96,844 people have been wounded in the Gaza Strip since the war began.
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Health Ministry
Gaza
Death Toll
Israel
Hamas
Iran's supreme leader defends Oct 7 Hamas attack on Israel as 'logical and legal'
