Israeli Defense minister says committed to defeating enemies, defending Israel
2024-10-07 | 05:41
Israeli Defense minister says committed to defeating enemies, defending Israel
Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on Monday said the military remained committed to taking the fight to the country's enemies as Israel commemorated the first anniversary of the October 7 Hamas attacks.
"We carry a deep commitment to continue taking every measure necessary to defeat our enemies and to defend our homeland," Gallant said in a statement.
