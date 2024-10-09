Israeli strikes kill at least 12 Palestinians in Gaza

Israeli strikes killed at least 12 Palestinians, including nine members of the same family, in northern and central Gaza, the Palestinian Authority's official news agency WAFA reported early on Wednesday.



The nine family members were killed in a strike targeting their apartment in the Shejaia neighborhood in northern Gaza, WAFA said, citing medics from the Palestinian Red Crescent.



While at Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza, three others were killed, including a child, and several were wounded in an Israeli attack, WAFA added.



Reuters