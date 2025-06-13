Iran says has 'legitimate right' to respond to Israel attacks

Iran warned it has a "legal and legitimate right" to respond to Israel's deadly attacks Friday on multiple cities and nuclear facilities in the Islamic Republic.



"Responding to this aggression is Iran's legal and legitimate right in accordance with Article 51 of the United Nations Charter," said the foreign ministry in a statement, adding that Iran's armed forces "will not hesitate to defend the Iranian nation with all their might."



AFP



