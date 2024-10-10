16 killed in Israeli shelling of school sheltering displaced people in Gaza, medics say

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-10-10 | 05:23
High views
16 killed in Israeli shelling of school sheltering displaced people in Gaza, medics say
0min
16 killed in Israeli shelling of school sheltering displaced people in Gaza, medics say

Medics told Reuters on Thursday that at least 16 Palestinians were killed and dozens were injured in an Israeli airstrike on the Rufaidah School, which shelters displaced people in western Deir al-Balah, in the central Gaza Strip.

Reuters
