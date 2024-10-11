US has told Israel of 'real concern' on lack of aid entering Gaza: Blinken

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-10-11 | 02:45
High views
US has told Israel of 'real concern' on lack of aid entering Gaza: Blinken
0min
US has told Israel of 'real concern' on lack of aid entering Gaza: Blinken

The United States has raised concerns with ally Israel on the lack of humanitarian aid entering the north of the war-battered Gaza Strip, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Friday.

"I have a real concern about the inadequacy of the assistance that's getting to them," Blinken told reporters after an East Asia Summit in Laos, adding that the United States has been "very directly engaged with Israel."

AFP
