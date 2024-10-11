News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
26
o
Bekaa
24
o
Keserwan
26
o
Metn
26
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
North
26
o
South
26
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Live Coverage
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
26
o
Bekaa
24
o
Keserwan
26
o
Metn
26
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
North
26
o
South
26
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
US has told Israel of 'real concern' on lack of aid entering Gaza: Blinken
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-10-11 | 02:45
High views
Share
Share
0
min
US has told Israel of 'real concern' on lack of aid entering Gaza: Blinken
The United States has raised concerns with ally Israel on the lack of humanitarian aid entering the north of the war-battered Gaza Strip, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Friday.
"I have a real concern about the inadequacy of the assistance that's getting to them," Blinken told reporters after an East Asia Summit in Laos, adding that the United States has been "very directly engaged with Israel."
AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Israel
Gaza
Humanitarian Aid
War
Antony Blinken
Concern
Next
Israeli army shifts focus to Lebanon, declares Gaza a secondary front
Israel army says top Islamic Jihad commander killed in West Bank
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-10-07
One year of war: Israel's war on Gaza expands to Lebanon as the world watches in silence
News Bulletin Reports
2024-10-07
One year of war: Israel's war on Gaza expands to Lebanon as the world watches in silence
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-10-07
Erdogan says on Gaza war anniversary that Israel will pay price for 'genocide'
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-10-07
Erdogan says on Gaza war anniversary that Israel will pay price for 'genocide'
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-10-06
Israel says it struck 40,000 Hamas targets in Gaza over one year of war
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-10-06
Israel says it struck 40,000 Hamas targets in Gaza over one year of war
0
Middle East News
2024-10-06
Israel's defense minister warns Iran it may 'end up' like Gaza, Beirut
Middle East News
2024-10-06
Israel's defense minister warns Iran it may 'end up' like Gaza, Beirut
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:53
Gaza's war death toll reaches 42,126: Health Ministry
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:53
Gaza's war death toll reaches 42,126: Health Ministry
0
Lebanon News
03:07
Israeli army shifts focus to Lebanon, declares Gaza a secondary front
Lebanon News
03:07
Israeli army shifts focus to Lebanon, declares Gaza a secondary front
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
23:32
Israel army says top Islamic Jihad commander killed in West Bank
Israel-Gaza War Updates
23:32
Israel army says top Islamic Jihad commander killed in West Bank
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-10-10
UNICEF: Gaza fighting pauses agreed to finish polio vaccinations
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-10-10
UNICEF: Gaza fighting pauses agreed to finish polio vaccinations
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
13:28
Israeli Channel 12 claims target of Beirut assassination is head of Hezbollah's liaison and coordination unit Wafiq Safa
Lebanon News
13:28
Israeli Channel 12 claims target of Beirut assassination is head of Hezbollah's liaison and coordination unit Wafiq Safa
0
Lebanon News
09:45
UNIFIL statement: Deliberate attacks on UNIFIL are severe violations of international humanitarian law and Resolution 1701
Lebanon News
09:45
UNIFIL statement: Deliberate attacks on UNIFIL are severe violations of international humanitarian law and Resolution 1701
0
Lebanon News
10:28
Israeli strike targets Kafra checkpoint, killing two Lebanese army soldiers: LBCI source
Lebanon News
10:28
Israeli strike targets Kafra checkpoint, killing two Lebanese army soldiers: LBCI source
0
Lebanon News
08:28
Israeli army: Chief of Staff and security agency conducted security assessment in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
08:28
Israeli army: Chief of Staff and security agency conducted security assessment in South Lebanon
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-10
Israeli bulldozer destroys Lebanese Army watchtower at Ras Naqoura, South Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-10-10
Israeli bulldozer destroys Lebanese Army watchtower at Ras Naqoura, South Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-09
Hezbollah releases aerial surveillance footage of military bases and vital facilities in Israel
Lebanon News
2024-10-09
Hezbollah releases aerial surveillance footage of military bases and vital facilities in Israel
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-06
Hezbollah reports striking Carmel base south of Haifa with Fadi 1 rockets
Lebanon News
2024-10-06
Hezbollah reports striking Carmel base south of Haifa with Fadi 1 rockets
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-06
Video captures Israeli airstrike on Beirut's southern suburbs amid heavy bombardment
Lebanon News
2024-10-06
Video captures Israeli airstrike on Beirut's southern suburbs amid heavy bombardment
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-06
Israeli army destroys mosque in Yaroun amid escalating attacks on Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-10-06
Israeli army destroys mosque in Yaroun amid escalating attacks on Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-06
Video shows extensive destruction in Baalbek neighborhood after Israeli attack
Lebanon News
2024-10-06
Video shows extensive destruction in Baalbek neighborhood after Israeli attack
0
Middle East News
2024-10-03
British ship Cordelia Moon targeted in Red Sea attack, Yemeni media reports (Video)
Middle East News
2024-10-03
British ship Cordelia Moon targeted in Red Sea attack, Yemeni media reports (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-03
Russia delivers humanitarian aid to Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-10-03
Russia delivers humanitarian aid to Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-02
Late-night Israeli airstrikes in Beirut lead to thick smoke and targeted strikes
Lebanon News
2024-10-02
Late-night Israeli airstrikes in Beirut lead to thick smoke and targeted strikes
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
13:28
Israeli Channel 12 claims target of Beirut assassination is head of Hezbollah's liaison and coordination unit Wafiq Safa
Lebanon News
13:28
Israeli Channel 12 claims target of Beirut assassination is head of Hezbollah's liaison and coordination unit Wafiq Safa
2
Lebanon News
12:29
Israeli army spokesperson Daniel Hagari claims entering a house in South Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
12:29
Israeli army spokesperson Daniel Hagari claims entering a house in South Lebanon (Video)
3
Lebanon News
12:56
Israel strikes a building in Al-Nuwayri, Beirut
Lebanon News
12:56
Israel strikes a building in Al-Nuwayri, Beirut
4
Lebanon News
14:08
Israel's Adraee issues urgent evacuation warning for residents of Haret Hreik in Beirut's southern suburbs
Lebanon News
14:08
Israel's Adraee issues urgent evacuation warning for residents of Haret Hreik in Beirut's southern suburbs
5
Lebanon News
15:22
Hezbollah source confirms to Al Jazeera: Wafiq Safa survived Israeli airstrike in Beirut
Lebanon News
15:22
Hezbollah source confirms to Al Jazeera: Wafiq Safa survived Israeli airstrike in Beirut
6
Lebanon News
03:41
New attack on UNIFIL forces injures two Sri Lankan peacekeepers by tank shell fragments
Lebanon News
03:41
New attack on UNIFIL forces injures two Sri Lankan peacekeepers by tank shell fragments
7
Lebanon News
03:53
Israeli army claims assassination of Hezbollah commander in South Lebanon and targets rocket launchers
Lebanon News
03:53
Israeli army claims assassination of Hezbollah commander in South Lebanon and targets rocket launchers
8
Lebanon News
14:44
Hezbollah's Wafiq Safa was sole target of Beirut strike: Israel's Broadcasting Authority reports
Lebanon News
14:44
Hezbollah's Wafiq Safa was sole target of Beirut strike: Israel's Broadcasting Authority reports
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More