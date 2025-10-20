The United Nations said Monday that its international staff held by Yemen's Houthis after a raid on its Sanaa compound were now free to move inside and all five national staff released.



"All 15 U.N. international staff are now free to move inside the U.N. compound in Sanaa and are in contact with their respective U.N. entities and families," the U.N. said in a brief statement, adding: "The five national staff who had been detained since October 18 within the same U.N. compound have been released."





AFP