Health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 42,175

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-10-12 | 02:42
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 42,175
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 42,175

The health ministry in Gaza said on Saturday that at least 42,175 people have been killed in the war between Israel and Palestinian.
 
The toll includes 49 deaths in the previous 24 hours, according to the ministry, which said 98,336 people have been wounded in the Gaza Strip since the war began when Hamas attacked Israel on October 7, 2023.
 
AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Israel

Palestine

Gaza

Hamas

Gaza civil defense agency reports 30 killed in Israeli strikes in Jabalia on Friday
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-10-06

Israel says it struck 40,000 Hamas targets in Gaza over one year of war

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-10-03

Israeli army claims assassination of Hamas government leader Rawhi Mushtaha and two members in Gaza

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-09-16

Israel pounds Gaza as Hamas vows to continue its fight

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-09-15

Hamas official says US not putting enough pressure on Israel to stop Gaza war

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
16:47

Gaza civil defense agency reports 30 killed in Israeli strikes in Jabalia on Friday

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:48

France's Macron says ending arms exports used in Gaza, Lebanon only way to stop fighting

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:53

Gaza's war death toll reaches 42,126: Health Ministry

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-11

Israeli army shifts focus to Lebanon, declares Gaza a secondary front

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:43

Israeli army issues urgent evacuation warning for residents in southern Lebanon villages

LBCI
Lebanon News
22:20

Israeli airstrikes in southern Lebanon result in multiple casualties

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-12

Middle East Airlines announces flight schedule and adjustments for September 16-30, 2024

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-10-11

Major roads in northern Israel closed amid fears of infiltration, Israeli media reports

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
15:56

Is Resolution 1701 dead? The US pushes for comprehensive implementation and LAF empowerment: Here is what Amos Hochstein told LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-10

Israeli bulldozer destroys Lebanese Army watchtower at Ras Naqoura, South Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-09

Hezbollah releases aerial surveillance footage of military bases and vital facilities in Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-06

Hezbollah reports striking Carmel base south of Haifa with Fadi 1 rockets

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-06

Video captures Israeli airstrike on Beirut's southern suburbs amid heavy bombardment

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-06

Israeli army destroys mosque in Yaroun amid escalating attacks on Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-06

Video shows extensive destruction in Baalbek neighborhood after Israeli attack

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-10-03

British ship Cordelia Moon targeted in Red Sea attack, Yemeni media reports (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-03

Russia delivers humanitarian aid to Lebanon (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
15:56

Is Resolution 1701 dead? The US pushes for comprehensive implementation and LAF empowerment: Here is what Amos Hochstein told LBCI

LBCI
Middle East News
17:27

Hezbollah warns Israelis to stay away from army in residential areas

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:15

Third Israeli strike on central Beirut: Failed assassination attempt leaves destruction, civilians killed

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:55

Hezbollah denies Reuters report attributed to a field commander

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:25

US presses for 'Beirut-Haifa' ceasefire arrangement as Blinken assures Berri of pressure on Israel to avoid civilian targets: Sky News Arabia

LBCI
Lebanon News
22:20

Israeli airstrikes in southern Lebanon result in multiple casualties

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:28

Israeli army: Chief of Staff and security agency conducted security assessment in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:16

Israeli army claims Hezbollah using ambulances for transporting fighters and weapons

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More