Health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 42,409

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-10-16 | 05:26
The health ministry in Gaza said on Wednesday that at least 42,409 people have been killed in the war between Israel and Hamas.

The toll includes 65 deaths in the previous 24 hours, according to the ministry, which said 99,153 people have been wounded in the Gaza Strip since the war began on October 7, 2023.

AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Hamas

Israel

War

Gaza

Death Toll

Health Ministry

