Israel Hayom: Sinwar's body secretly moved after autopsy, may be used as bargaining chip

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-10-18 | 06:32
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Israel Hayom: Sinwar&#39;s body secretly moved after autopsy, may be used as bargaining chip
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Israel Hayom: Sinwar's body secretly moved after autopsy, may be used as bargaining chip

According to the Israeli newspaper Israel Hayom, the autopsy of Hamas' Yahya Sinwar was completed at the Abu Kabir Forensic Institute on Friday. 

Following the procedure, his body was transferred to an undisclosed location and could be potentially used as a bargaining chip in future negotiations.
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Israel Hayom

Yahya Sinwar

Body

Autopsy

Bargaining Chip

LBCI Next
Hamas official says group cannot be eliminated, does not confirm Sinwar’s death
US to kickstart Gaza ceasefire talks after Yahya Sinwar's death, says State Department
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
15:44

Israel says Yahya Sinwar's body brought to Tel Aviv facility for 'further examination'

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:20

Hamas confirms death of its leader Yahya Sinwar: His death will only make Hamas stronger

LBCI
World News
17:08

US to kickstart Gaza ceasefire talks after Yahya Sinwar's death, says State Department

LBCI
World News
16:47

EU chief says Yahya Sinwar's death 'significantly' weakens Hamas

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:20

Hamas confirms death of its leader Yahya Sinwar: His death will only make Hamas stronger

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:09

Biden says Sinwar death 'opportunity to seek path to peace'

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:47

Hamas official says group cannot be eliminated, does not confirm Sinwar’s death

LBCI
World News
17:08

US to kickstart Gaza ceasefire talks after Yahya Sinwar's death, says State Department

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
03:53

Lebanon’s PM Mikati expresses frustration at Iran’s Qalibaf remarks: This position constitutes a blatant interference and an attempt to impose an unacceptable guardianship over Lebanon

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:20

Hamas confirms death of its leader Yahya Sinwar: His death will only make Hamas stronger

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-21

Ophthalmologist and MP Elias Jarade tells LBCI: We are still in process of absorbing shock, our efforts will not stop

LBCI
Middle East News
05:26

Kremlin concerned about 'human catastrophe' in Gaza, Lebanon after Sinwar killing

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
14:54

Israeli airstrikes on Wardaniyeh: Video reveals impact

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-15

LBCI tours industrial cities in Habbouch, Nabatieh, after being targeted by Israeli airstrikes (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-15

LBCI captures massive destruction following Israeli airstrikes in Ali El Nahri, Zahle

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2024-10-14

Dubai's Burj Khalifa illuminates in Lebanese flag colors for solidarity campaign (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-14

Israeli airstrike kills 22 people in Aitou, Zgharta district in northern Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-14

LBCI exclusive footage: Damage caused by Israeli airstrike on Aitou in Zgharta district

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-13

Qatari aid arrives at Beirut Airport

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-12

Destruction in Nabatieh: Marketplace targeted by Israeli warplanes (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-12

Video shows the aftermath of an Israeli airstrike near Deir Billa, Batroun District

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Middle East News
15:06

Sources confirm to LBCI: Khaled Meshaal assumes role as acting Hamas leader after Sinwar’s assassination

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:53

Lebanon’s PM Mikati expresses frustration at Iran’s Qalibaf remarks: This position constitutes a blatant interference and an attempt to impose an unacceptable guardianship over Lebanon

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:02

Israeli Army and Shabak are checking the possibility that Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar has been killed

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:42

Israeli army issues urgent evacuation warning to residents of Wardaniyeh, Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
10:09

Israeli official confirms death of Hamas chief Yahya Sinwar to Israel's Broadcasting Corporation

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:01

Israeli army issues urgent evacuation warning to residents in Beit Chama, Baalbek District

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:03

Arab diplomatic source: Sinwar's death could lead to Gaza breakthrough, rise of moderate Hamas leaders

LBCI
Middle East News
17:38

Hezbollah says launching new 'escalatory phase' in Israel war

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More