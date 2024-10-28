Israel says Mossad chief back from Doha talks, will try to advance Gaza deal

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-10-28 | 12:32
High views
0min
Israel said on Monday the head of the Mossad had returned from talks in Doha with his CIA counterpart and the Qatari premier, where they discussed a new "framework" for a Gaza hostage release deal.

"During the meeting, the parties discussed a new unified framework that combines previous proposals and also takes into account key issues and recent developments in the region", the office of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a statement. 

"In the coming days, discussions will continue between the mediators and Hamas to assess the feasibility of talks and to further efforts to promote a deal."


AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Israel

Mossad

Chief

Doha

Gaza

Deal

