Israel says Mossad chief back from Doha talks, will try to advance Gaza deal

Israel said on Monday the head of the Mossad had returned from talks in Doha with his CIA counterpart and the Qatari premier, where they discussed a new "framework" for a Gaza hostage release deal.



"During the meeting, the parties discussed a new unified framework that combines previous proposals and also takes into account key issues and recent developments in the region", the office of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a statement.



"In the coming days, discussions will continue between the mediators and Hamas to assess the feasibility of talks and to further efforts to promote a deal."





AFP