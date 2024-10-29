News
Jordan says Israel UNRWA ban continuation of efforts to destroy agency
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-10-29 | 04:15
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Jordan says Israel UNRWA ban continuation of efforts to destroy agency
Jordan said Tuesday the Israeli parliament's decision to ban the U.N. agency for Palestinian refugees was a violation of international law and part of its bid to dismantle the organization.
In a statement, the kingdom's foreign ministry said Monday's vote was "part of the systematic targeting" of UNRWA and a "continuation of Israel's frantic efforts to assassinate the UN agency politically, in addition to its aggressive war on the Palestinian people."
AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Jordan
Israel
Parliament
Ban
UNRWA
Palestine
Violation
International Law
