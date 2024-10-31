France, Germany, and UK call for renewal of banking correspondence services between Israel and Palestinian territories

2024-10-31 | 05:28
France, Germany, and UK call for renewal of banking correspondence services between Israel and Palestinian territories
France, Germany, and UK call for renewal of banking correspondence services between Israel and Palestinian territories

On Thursday, the German Foreign Ministry announced that Germany, France, and the United Kingdom urgently called for the renewal of banking correspondence services between Israel and the Palestinian territories for at least one year.

In a post on X, the ministry stated, "Failure to renew these services will halt cross-border trade and be catastrophic for the Palestinian economy."

Reuters
