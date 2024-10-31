News
France, Germany, and UK call for renewal of banking correspondence services between Israel and Palestinian territories
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-10-31 | 05:28
France, Germany, and UK call for renewal of banking correspondence services between Israel and Palestinian territories
On Thursday, the German Foreign Ministry announced that Germany, France, and the United Kingdom urgently called for the renewal of banking correspondence services between Israel and the Palestinian territories for at least one year.
In a post on X, the ministry stated, "Failure to renew these services will halt cross-border trade and be catastrophic for the Palestinian economy."
Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates
Israel-Gaza War Updates
France
Germany
UK
Banking Correspondence
Israel
Palestine
