Egypt hosts Fatah-Hamas ceasefire talks on Gaza

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-11-02 | 12:10
High views
Egypt hosts Fatah-Hamas ceasefire talks on Gaza
0min
Egypt hosts Fatah-Hamas ceasefire talks on Gaza

Cairo is hosting meetings between Fatah and Hamas to discuss forming a committee to run Gaza as part of post-war plans, a senior Egyptian security source has told Egypt's state affiliated Al Qahera News TV.

The move is part of Egypt's mediation efforts involving Palestinian and Israeli parties to reach a ceasefire and expand humanitarian aid access.

The source also said that Hamas insists that talks should lead to a comprehensive agreement that secures an end to the war, and also achieves a hostages-for-prisoners swap deal.



Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Egypt

Fatah

Hamas

Ceasefire

Gaza

Israel

Gaza's war death toll at 43,314: Health Ministry
Israel says it killed one of Hamas' last senior officials
