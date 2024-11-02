News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
22
o
Bekaa
13
o
Keserwan
23
o
Metn
23
o
Mount Lebanon
17
o
North
22
o
South
21
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Live Coverage
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
22
o
Bekaa
13
o
Keserwan
23
o
Metn
23
o
Mount Lebanon
17
o
North
22
o
South
21
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Egypt hosts Fatah-Hamas ceasefire talks on Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-11-02 | 12:10
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Egypt hosts Fatah-Hamas ceasefire talks on Gaza
Cairo is hosting meetings between Fatah and Hamas to discuss forming a committee to run Gaza as part of post-war plans, a senior Egyptian security source has told Egypt's state affiliated Al Qahera News TV.
The move is part of Egypt's mediation efforts involving Palestinian and Israeli parties to reach a ceasefire and expand humanitarian aid access.
The source also said that Hamas insists that talks should lead to a comprehensive agreement that secures an end to the war, and also achieves a hostages-for-prisoners swap deal.
Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Egypt
Fatah
Hamas
Ceasefire
Gaza
Israel
Next
Gaza's war death toll at 43,314: Health Ministry
Israel says it killed one of Hamas' last senior officials
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-10-30
Hamas ready to respond to proposals for ceasefire and Israeli withdrawal from Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-10-30
Hamas ready to respond to proposals for ceasefire and Israeli withdrawal from Gaza
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-10-27
El Sisi says Egypt proposes two-day Gaza ceasefire for release of four Israeli hostages and Palestinian prisoners
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-10-27
El Sisi says Egypt proposes two-day Gaza ceasefire for release of four Israeli hostages and Palestinian prisoners
0
World News
2024-09-06
Blinken says Hamas and Israel should remove gaps in Gaza ceasefire deal
World News
2024-09-06
Blinken says Hamas and Israel should remove gaps in Gaza ceasefire deal
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-08-25
Hamas rejects new Israeli conditions in Gaza ceasefire talks, Osama Hamdan says
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-08-25
Hamas rejects new Israeli conditions in Gaza ceasefire talks, Osama Hamdan says
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:43
Gaza's war death toll at 43,314: Health Ministry
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:43
Gaza's war death toll at 43,314: Health Ministry
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-11-01
Israel says it killed one of Hamas' last senior officials
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-11-01
Israel says it killed one of Hamas' last senior officials
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-11-01
Gaza polio vaccinations to resume Saturday: WHO
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-11-01
Gaza polio vaccinations to resume Saturday: WHO
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-11-01
Health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 43,259
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-11-01
Health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 43,259
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
14:37
Israeli army claims killing of Hezbollah missile commander Jaafar Khodor Faour in South Lebanon airstrike
Lebanon News
14:37
Israeli army claims killing of Hezbollah missile commander Jaafar Khodor Faour in South Lebanon airstrike
0
Lebanon News
09:13
LBCI captures extensive damage from Israeli airstrikes on Hay El Bayad, Nabatieh in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
09:13
LBCI captures extensive damage from Israeli airstrikes on Hay El Bayad, Nabatieh in South Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-31
Arrest warrant issued for former BDL governor Riad Salameh
Lebanon News
2024-10-31
Arrest warrant issued for former BDL governor Riad Salameh
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-27
Health Ministry reports 19 killed and 108 injured in Israeli airstrikes on Lebanon on October 26, total death toll 2,672
Lebanon News
2024-10-27
Health Ministry reports 19 killed and 108 injured in Israeli airstrikes on Lebanon on October 26, total death toll 2,672
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
09:13
LBCI captures extensive damage from Israeli airstrikes on Hay El Bayad, Nabatieh in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
09:13
LBCI captures extensive damage from Israeli airstrikes on Hay El Bayad, Nabatieh in South Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
07:21
Four Lebanese security sources confirm to LBCI the abduction of an individual identified as "I.A." in Batroun, abductors likely to be Israeli forces
Lebanon News
07:21
Four Lebanese security sources confirm to LBCI the abduction of an individual identified as "I.A." in Batroun, abductors likely to be Israeli forces
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-31
Miss Lebanon Nada Koussa heads to Mexico after receiving an apology from Miss Universe Organization
Lebanon News
2024-10-31
Miss Lebanon Nada Koussa heads to Mexico after receiving an apology from Miss Universe Organization
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-31
Israeli airstrikes target civil defense and Islamic Health Organization in Tyre (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-10-31
Israeli airstrikes target civil defense and Islamic Health Organization in Tyre (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-30
Two killed in Israeli airstrike targeting vehicle in Ain El Remmaneh, Aley District (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-10-30
Two killed in Israeli airstrike targeting vehicle in Ain El Remmaneh, Aley District (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-30
Baalbek residents flee to Deir al-Ahmar after Israeli evacuation warning; stranded families await shelter (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-10-30
Baalbek residents flee to Deir al-Ahmar after Israeli evacuation warning; stranded families await shelter (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-28
LBCI captures extent of damage due to continuous Israeli attacks on Nabatieh (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-10-28
LBCI captures extent of damage due to continuous Israeli attacks on Nabatieh (Video)
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-10-28
Israeli Channel 12 releases video of suspect claiming Hamas uses ambulances to transport militants
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-10-28
Israeli Channel 12 releases video of suspect claiming Hamas uses ambulances to transport militants
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-28
Israeli rocket falls near cars on Aaraya-Kahaleh highway
Lebanon News
2024-10-28
Israeli rocket falls near cars on Aaraya-Kahaleh highway
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
07:21
Four Lebanese security sources confirm to LBCI the abduction of an individual identified as "I.A." in Batroun, abductors likely to be Israeli forces
Lebanon News
07:21
Four Lebanese security sources confirm to LBCI the abduction of an individual identified as "I.A." in Batroun, abductors likely to be Israeli forces
2
Lebanon News
09:36
Israel strikes Hadath in Beirut's southern suburbs
Lebanon News
09:36
Israel strikes Hadath in Beirut's southern suburbs
3
Lebanon News
09:26
Axios: Israeli navy captures senior Hezbollah naval operative Imad Amhaz in northern Lebanon
Lebanon News
09:26
Axios: Israeli navy captures senior Hezbollah naval operative Imad Amhaz in northern Lebanon
4
Lebanon News
16:18
MP Hussein Hajj Hassan tells LBCI: Hezbollah's focus on ground defense, rejects envoy proposals
Lebanon News
16:18
MP Hussein Hajj Hassan tells LBCI: Hezbollah's focus on ground defense, rejects envoy proposals
5
Lebanon News
16:57
On LBCI, Salem Zahran outlines the complexities of Lebanon's conflict, citing Netanyahu and US elections
Lebanon News
16:57
On LBCI, Salem Zahran outlines the complexities of Lebanon's conflict, citing Netanyahu and US elections
6
Lebanon News
01:05
Israel nears completion of initial ground operation phase in southern Lebanon: Israeli media
Lebanon News
01:05
Israel nears completion of initial ground operation phase in southern Lebanon: Israeli media
7
News Bulletin Reports
13:54
Ceasefire talks: Thousands of Israeli soldiers withdraw from Lebanese frontlines amid Hezbollah strikes on Israel
News Bulletin Reports
13:54
Ceasefire talks: Thousands of Israeli soldiers withdraw from Lebanese frontlines amid Hezbollah strikes on Israel
8
Lebanon News
08:57
UNIFIL denies involvement in Batroun kidnapping, affirms commitment to Lebanon's sovereignty
Lebanon News
08:57
UNIFIL denies involvement in Batroun kidnapping, affirms commitment to Lebanon's sovereignty
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More